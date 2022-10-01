Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Buys £18,530.71 in Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 4,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 407 ($4.92) per share, with a total value of £18,530.71 ($22,390.90).

Paragon Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON PAG opened at GBX 394.80 ($4.77) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.83. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 375.80 ($4.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 619 ($7.48). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 518.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 500.97. The stock has a market cap of £947.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 506.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on PAG shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 620 ($7.49) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

Featured Articles

