Pastel (PSL) Trading Up 137.2% Over Last Week

Pastel (PSL) traded up 60.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Pastel has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Pastel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pastel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Pastel has traded 137.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003361 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001034 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010846 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069437 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10615256 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Pastel
The Reddit community for Pastel is https://reddit.com/r/PastelNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pastel’s official Twitter account is @PastelNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Pastel Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Pastel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pastel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.