Patrick Charles Evans Purchases 50,000 Shares of Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ) Stock

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Rating) Director Patrick Charles Evans bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,415.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,507,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,221,827.

Patrick Charles Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, Patrick Charles Evans acquired 50,000 shares of Pan Global Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,865.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Patrick Charles Evans acquired 50,000 shares of Pan Global Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,510.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Patrick Charles Evans acquired 100,000 shares of Pan Global Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,900.00.

PGZ traded up C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$0.36. 99,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,515. Pan Global Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.34 and a twelve month high of C$0.87. The company has a current ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 16.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$75.31 million and a PE ratio of -7.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.52.

Pan Global Resources ( CVE:PGZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pan Global Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Spain. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Aguilas Project that includes 4 mineral exploration licenses covering 13,563 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering 2,803 hectares located in the provinces of Cordoba and Ciudad Real, Kingdom of Spain.

