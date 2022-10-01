Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Paychex by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Paychex by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,566,000 after acquiring an additional 750,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,224,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.21. 2,524,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,201. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.05.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.08.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

