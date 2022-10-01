Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.18-$4.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $112.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.05.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.08.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after buying an additional 379,291 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,227,000 after buying an additional 360,818 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Paychex by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 422,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,648,000 after buying an additional 178,149 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Paychex by 173.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 114,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,565,000 after buying an additional 72,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

