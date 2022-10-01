Pearson (LON:PSON) PT Raised to GBX 1,080 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,010 ($12.20) to GBX 1,080 ($13.05) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PSON has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.87) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 742 ($8.97) to GBX 780 ($9.42) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 840 ($10.15) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 920 ($11.12).

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Stock Up 3.4 %

PSON stock opened at GBX 866.80 ($10.47) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,407.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 870.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 802.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 571 ($6.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 932.60 ($11.27).

Pearson Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Pearson

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a GBX 6.60 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

In related news, insider Sally Johnson acquired 2,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 677 ($8.18) per share, for a total transaction of £17,994.66 ($21,743.19).

About Pearson

(Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.