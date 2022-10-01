Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Short Interest Up 21.9% in September

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 668,800 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the August 31st total of 548,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PSO. StockNews.com raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,010 ($12.20) to GBX 1,080 ($13.05) in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 840 ($10.15) to GBX 910 ($11.00) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $890.83.

Get Pearson alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pearson

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Price Performance

Pearson Increases Dividend

NYSE:PSO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.55. 523,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,466. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pearson has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $11.07.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.8062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.19.

Pearson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.