Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.63.

PBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.2% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $30.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average is $37.07. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 97.55%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.