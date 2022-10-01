Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.78.

PNR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Pentair alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pentair Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 58.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.9% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNR opened at $40.63 on Monday. Pentair has a one year low of $39.99 and a one year high of $80.10. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.93%.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.