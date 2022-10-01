PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) Shares Acquired by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV owned approximately 0.67% of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 37,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PHYL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.86. 3,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,552. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.64. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $32.77 and a 52-week high of $41.28.

