PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the August 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,203,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,135. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Equities analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on PHAS. Needham & Company LLC downgraded PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor, pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.
