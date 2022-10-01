PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHASGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, William Blair lowered PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of PHAS opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.45.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHASGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $118,000. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or an invasive procedure.

