PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, William Blair lowered PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of PHAS opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $118,000. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or an invasive procedure.

