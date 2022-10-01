Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,766 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after buying an additional 8,958,751 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after buying an additional 5,856,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after buying an additional 5,965,943 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 59.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,416,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,870,000 after buying an additional 1,639,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 454.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,964,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,579,000 after buying an additional 1,609,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of PECO stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $36.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.32.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 386.21%.

PECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

