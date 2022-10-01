PicaArtMoney (PICA) Trading 11.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PicaArtMoney (PICA) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. PicaArtMoney has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $52,332.00 worth of PicaArtMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PicaArtMoney coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PicaArtMoney has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PicaArtMoney Coin Profile

PicaArtMoney’s launch date was October 19th, 2020. PicaArtMoney’s total supply is 446,916,625 coins. The official website for PicaArtMoney is www.picaproject.co.kr/main.php. The official message board for PicaArtMoney is blog.naver.com/picapj01.

Buying and Selling PicaArtMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pica Art Money (“PICA”) token is a utility token issued by PICA HOLDINGS LIMITED located in Hong Kong. PICA token is available for use as a payment method within the business ecosystem of Pica Project located in Korea. PICA tokens can be used for co-ownership, sale, auction, exhibition, and donation of artworks by famed artists in both Korea and abroad.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PicaArtMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PicaArtMoney should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PicaArtMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

