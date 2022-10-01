Pickle Finance Reaches Market Cap of $4.33 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00007405 BTC on exchanges. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $4.33 million and $786,215.00 worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



Pickle Finance’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 3,037,708 coins. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

