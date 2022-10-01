Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BOND opened at $89.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.43. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $89.34 and a 52-week high of $110.74.

