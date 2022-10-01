Pinkslip Finance (PSLIP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $112,687.00

Pinkslip Finance (PSLIP) traded down 33.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last seven days, Pinkslip Finance has traded down 49.7% against the US dollar. One Pinkslip Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkslip Finance has a total market cap of $112,687.00 and approximately $58,391.00 worth of Pinkslip Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069610 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10641761 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pinkslip Finance Coin Profile

Pinkslip Finance launched on August 17th, 2021. Pinkslip Finance’s total supply is 22,760,032 coins. The official website for Pinkslip Finance is pinkslip.finance. Pinkslip Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pinkslip Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pinkslip Finance aims to be a complete metaverse with key decentralized finance components. The core elements allow users at any level to earn passive income whilst providing a gaming component for the experience to be friendly. The ethos has been inspired by multiple drag racing movies and games. The term Pinkslip stands for the slang of an official title certificate to a vehicle, because in some states the document is or was pink. This is the source of the phrase “racing for pinks,” when the winner of a car race wins ownership of the loser's car. The second part of the project name is Finance, which ties to the decentralized ecosystem the platform will have.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkslip Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkslip Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkslip Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

