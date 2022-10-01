Piper Sandler Cuts Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Price Target to $30.00

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

MBIN opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $25.33.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.21. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 45.42% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $111.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.33 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.53%.

Insider Transactions at Merchants Bancorp

In related news, Director Anne E. Sellers purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne E. Sellers purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 30,913 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $523,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merchants Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Articles

