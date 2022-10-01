Pitbull (PIT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.34 Million

Pitbull (PIT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Pitbull coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Pitbull has a market capitalization of $22.02 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Pitbull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pitbull has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pitbull alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010941 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pitbull Coin Profile

Pitbull’s genesis date was June 18th, 2021. Pitbull’s total supply is 40,182,136,936,496,900 coins. The official website for Pitbull is pitbull.community. The Reddit community for Pitbull is https://reddit.com/r/pitbulltoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pitbull’s official Twitter account is @BscPitbull and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pitbull

According to CryptoCompare, “Pitbull is a self-staking token that had its ownership renounced and burnt LP given to the community from the beginning of its creation.No Dev Wallets. No Control Of Contract. No Control of Liquidity.(English)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pitbull directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pitbull should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pitbull using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pitbull Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pitbull and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.