POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Short Interest Update

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,280,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the August 31st total of 14,120,000 shares. Currently, 22.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 832,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.8 days.

PNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Sunday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 6.5% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 13.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 32.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PNT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 622,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,224. The stock has a market cap of $804.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of -0.20. POINT Biopharma Global has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

