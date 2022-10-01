Polkainsure Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million (PIS)

Polkainsure Finance (PIS) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last seven days, Polkainsure Finance has traded 42.2% lower against the dollar. Polkainsure Finance has a market cap of $1.48 million and $32,664.00 worth of Polkainsure Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkainsure Finance coin can now be bought for $18.36 or 0.00095111 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069551 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10632722 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polkainsure Finance Profile

Polkainsure Finance was first traded on January 2nd, 2021. Polkainsure Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins. Polkainsure Finance’s official Twitter account is @PolkaInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polkainsure Finance is polkainsure.finance.

Buying and Selling Polkainsure Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkainsure Finance is a peer to peer insurance marketplace for Polkadot Defi users. The marketplace is run entirely by Defi users in the Polkadot Ecosystem, and users who join will get the PIS governance token. Any user can request insurance and anyone can provide coverage.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Polkainsure Finance is a peer to peer insurance marketplace for Polkadot Defi users. The marketplace is run entirely by Defi users in the Polkadot Ecosystem, and users who join will get the PIS governance token. Any user can request insurance and anyone can provide coverage."

