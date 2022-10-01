Popsicle Finance Hits One Day Volume of $115,334.00 (ICE)

Popsicle Finance (ICE) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 1st. Popsicle Finance has a market capitalization of $17.16 million and approximately $115,334.00 worth of Popsicle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Popsicle Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Popsicle Finance has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069568 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10635234 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Popsicle Finance Profile

Popsicle Finance launched on March 29th, 2021. Popsicle Finance’s total supply is 65,805,709 coins and its circulating supply is 12,855,246 coins. The official website for Popsicle Finance is popsicle.finance. Popsicle Finance’s official Twitter account is @PopsicleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Popsicle Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Popsicle Finance is a next-gen cross-chain yield enhancement platform focusing on Automated Market-Making (AMM) Liquidity Providers (LP).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popsicle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Popsicle Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Popsicle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

