Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Short Interest Update

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the August 31st total of 69,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PRTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Portage Biotech in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Portage Biotech in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Portage Biotech from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.
Portage Biotech Trading Up 5.6 %
NASDAQ:PRTG traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,788. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76. Portage Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portage Biotech
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Portage Biotech by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Portage Biotech by 36.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Portage Biotech Company Profile
Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors.
