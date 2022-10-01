Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Short Interest Update

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the August 31st total of 69,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Portage Biotech in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Portage Biotech in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Portage Biotech from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get Portage Biotech alerts:

Portage Biotech Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ:PRTG traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,788. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76. Portage Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech ( NASDAQ:PRTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.22. On average, research analysts forecast that Portage Biotech will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Portage Biotech by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Portage Biotech by 36.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.