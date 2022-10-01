Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POWRW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POWRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the August 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Powered Brands Stock Performance

Shares of POWRW stock remained flat at $0.06 on Friday. Powered Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powered Brands

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Powered Brands stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POWRW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

