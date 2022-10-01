Powerledger Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.57 Million (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Powerledger coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000999 BTC on popular exchanges. Powerledger has a market capitalization of $93.50 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Powerledger has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,269.72 or 0.99950090 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064826 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010373 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005506 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00065056 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00083059 BTC.

About Powerledger

Powerledger is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 485,339,140 coins. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger.

Buying and Selling Powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powerledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Powerledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

