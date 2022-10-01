Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Trading Up 14.6 %

MOTNF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.07. 38,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,033. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Company Profile

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, buyouts. It prefers to invest in equity, bridge loans, secured loans, unsecured loans, convertible debentures, warrants and options, joint ventures, partnerships, royalties, streaming investments, net profit interests and other hybrid instruments.

