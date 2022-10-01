Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Powertap Hydrogen Capital Trading Up 14.6 %
MOTNF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.07. 38,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,033. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.
Powertap Hydrogen Capital Company Profile
