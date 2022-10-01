Privatix Hits Market Cap of $35,451.62 (PRIX)

Privatix (PRIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Privatix has a market capitalization of $35,451.62 and $13,031.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Privatix has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Privatix coin can now be bought for about $0.0315 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Privatix Profile

Privatix was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix. Privatix’s official website is privatix.io.

Buying and Selling Privatix

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization.”

