Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) shares rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 5,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 25,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Processa Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Processa Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase 2B clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative and non-ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.