ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Shares Gap Down to $15.85

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.85, but opened at $15.12. ProFrac shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 775 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of ProFrac in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on ProFrac in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ProFrac from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ProFrac from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProFrac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.42.

ProFrac Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProFrac

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFHC. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProFrac during the second quarter worth approximately $17,699,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth $5,327,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 2nd quarter worth $16,051,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProFrac in the second quarter valued at $14,648,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in ProFrac during the second quarter valued at about $2,047,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

