ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Shares Bought by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 659,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,209 shares during the period. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged accounts for about 10.1% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $45,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 1st quarter worth $1,948,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 1st quarter worth $4,344,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Trading Up 0.5 %

IGHG stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.22. 31,146 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $78.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.38.

