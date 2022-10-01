ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.23% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UCYB opened at $24.17 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.17.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.