Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Holdings Increased by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,391 shares of company stock worth $812,731 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.23. 4,775,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,425. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.05 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.28 and a 200-day moving average of $66.32.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -110.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.