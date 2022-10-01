Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €100.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PUM. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($82.65) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($73.47) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Puma Stock Performance

ETR:PUM opened at €47.97 ($48.95) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €62.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of €67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion and a PE ratio of 21.38. Puma has a 1-year low of €51.60 ($52.65) and a 1-year high of €115.40 ($117.76).

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

