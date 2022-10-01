Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives $71.23 Average PT from Brokerages

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.23.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Q2 from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Q2 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Q2 from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Q2 by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,112,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,845 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 10.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,367,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,939,000 after acquiring an additional 221,085 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 36.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,798,000 after acquiring an additional 623,364 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Q2 by 3.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,377,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,145,000 after acquiring an additional 52,106 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Q2 by 10.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 998,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,575,000 after acquiring an additional 93,322 shares during the period.

QTWO stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average is $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.55. Q2 has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $90.85.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.22 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 19.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

