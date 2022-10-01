Qtum Reaches Market Capitalization of $295.63 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 1st. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $295.63 million and approximately $38.29 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $2.83 or 0.00014681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Let it Ride (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameBetCoin (GBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00006046 BTC.

Jewels (JWL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 104,352,488 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.