Rabbit Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million (RABBIT)

Rabbit Finance (RABBIT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Rabbit Finance has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $24,624.00 worth of Rabbit Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rabbit Finance has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Rabbit Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004627 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00045845 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $313.02 or 0.01622055 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00035046 BTC.

Rabbit Finance Coin Profile

Rabbit Finance (RABBIT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Rabbit Finance’s total supply is 177,297,533 coins. Rabbit Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceRabbit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rabbit Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Rabbit Finance is a leveraged yield farming protocol based Binance Smart Chain (BSC) released by Rabbit Finance Lab. It supports users participating in liquidity farming through over-lending plus leverage to get more revenue.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rabbit Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rabbit Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rabbit Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

