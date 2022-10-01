Rainicorn (RAINI) Price Hits $0.0161 on Exchanges

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $8.07 million and approximately $171,930.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010863 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069590 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10638568 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00144454 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $347.21 or 0.01799229 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00253274 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rainiverse is an ecosystem including an NFT farming platform with exciting DeFi features, play-to-earn gaming, etc. It is Available on Ethereum, BSC &”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

