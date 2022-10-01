Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.69.

Range Resources Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $37.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 56.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at $335,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

