Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $32.00. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank restated an “assumes” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.69.

Range Resources Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average is $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $37.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,468,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,001,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,259,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,675,000 after buying an additional 1,901,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,869,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,537 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,813,799 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,892,000 after purchasing an additional 688,794 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth $19,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

