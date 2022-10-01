Raymond James Cuts TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target to $140.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SNX. TheStreet cut TD SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.50.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 2.3 %

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $81.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $81.06 and a 12 month high of $119.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue was up 194.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,269.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,269.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $83,309.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,543.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,070 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8,059.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,709 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,110,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,644,000 after buying an additional 432,189 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,028,000 after buying an additional 229,997 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 836,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,341,000 after buying an additional 216,131 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,351,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,410,000 after buying an additional 205,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Articles

