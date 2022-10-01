RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,100 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 416,500 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

RCI Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RICK opened at $65.34 on Friday. RCI Hospitality has a twelve month low of $46.49 and a twelve month high of $94.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $607.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.07.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.27. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $70.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RICK. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,298,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 110,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 65,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 52,799 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 716.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 41,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

