RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 136,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
RCM Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RCMT traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.69. The company had a trading volume of 699,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,860. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. RCM Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.89.
RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.92% of the company’s stock.
About RCM Technologies
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
