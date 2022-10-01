RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Major Shareholder Purchases $300,365.96 in Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 16,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $300,365.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,137,147 shares in the company, valued at $39,280,761.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

RE/MAX Stock Up 3.1 %

RMAX stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $364.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $33.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.42.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.54 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 88.21%. RE/MAX’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RE/MAX Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is -115.00%.

Separately, Jonestrading decreased their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Institutional Trading of RE/MAX

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 95,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 30,770 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 21,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 62,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Further Reading

