Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Short Interest Update

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the August 31st total of 154,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Recharge Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RCHG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,395. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02. Recharge Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $10.12.

Get Recharge Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Recharge Acquisition by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Recharge Acquisition by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 81,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 13,937 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Recharge Acquisition by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 353,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 58,504 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Recharge Acquisition by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 356,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 26,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Recharge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Recharge Acquisition Company Profile

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Recharge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recharge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.