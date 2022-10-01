Rede Wealth LLC Buys 411 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Rede Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 73,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its position in CSX by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna cut CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.21.

CSX Trading Down 2.0 %

CSX stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.