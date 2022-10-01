Rede Wealth LLC Sells 300 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Rede Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 41,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,831.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 115,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 109,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.9 %

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

NYSE BMY opened at $71.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.82 and its 200-day moving average is $74.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

