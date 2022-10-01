Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $70.31

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 70.31 ($0.85) and traded as low as GBX 57.92 ($0.70). Regional REIT shares last traded at GBX 59 ($0.71), with a volume of 1,217,525 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 70.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 78.01. The stock has a market cap of £329.56 million and a P/E ratio of 798.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53.
In related news, insider Stephen Inglis purchased 41,891 shares of Regional REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £29,742.61 ($35,938.39). In other Regional REIT news, insider Daniel J.B. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £3,700 ($4,470.76). Also, insider Stephen Inglis bought 41,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £29,742.61 ($35,938.39).
Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.
