Relx (NYSE:RELX) PT Raised to GBX 2,840 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,840 ($34.32) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,805 ($33.89) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,785 ($33.65) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,798.00.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Relx has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.4443 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Relx by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Relx by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,480,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,812,000 after purchasing an additional 91,295 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Relx by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 36,353 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Relx by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Relx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,448,000. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

