renBTC Price Hits $19,272.56 on Top Exchanges (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One renBTC coin can now be purchased for $19,272.56 or 1.00126765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $60.99 million and $46.23 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, renBTC has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About renBTC

renBTC launched on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,164 coins. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io/renvm.

Buying and Selling renBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

