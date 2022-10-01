Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Short Interest Update

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the August 31st total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 688,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCII. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.
NASDAQ RCII traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,229,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,782. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $58.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.61.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.55%.
In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,303.87. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,591.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,808,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 34.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,855,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,784,000 after buying an additional 2,011,123 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,220.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after buying an additional 249,861 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 255.0% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 342,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 245,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,333,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,777,000 after buying an additional 189,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
