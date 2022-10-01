Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Short Interest Update

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the August 31st total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 688,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCII. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center Trading Down 21.6 %

NASDAQ RCII traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,229,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,782. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $58.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 46.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.55%.

Insider Transactions at Rent-A-Center

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,303.87. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,591.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rent-A-Center

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,808,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 34.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,855,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,784,000 after buying an additional 2,011,123 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,220.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after buying an additional 249,861 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 255.0% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 342,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 245,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,333,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,777,000 after buying an additional 189,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

(Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.